SBS Nagar: Inter-state gang of robbers busted, 11 held

An inter-state gang of robbers and drug smugglers was busted with the arrest of 11 of its members from SBS Nagar on Sunday. Five stolen cars, six motorcycles, gold ornaments and heroin has been recovered from the accused. (HT Photo)

Police said the gang used to sell stolen vehicles to their associates, who used it drug trafficking.

Cops have recovered 300gm heroin, five stolen cars, six motorcycles, gold ornaments, electric and gym equipment from their possession.

Senior superintendent of police Akhil Chaudhary said a team from Mukandpur police station had apprehended seven members of an inter-state gang involved in thefts and drug smuggling in SBS Nagar and Himachal Pradesh.

He said these accused provided stolen vehicles to four of its gang members to smuggle drugs into the district.

“In all, seven vehicle thefts that took place in Nawanshahr, its adjoining districts and Himachal Pradesh have been cracked with arrest of the accused,” he said.

The SSP said the kingpin Taranjit Singh of Moosapur village formed a gang and started committing various crimes.

The accused have been identified as Sonu Chaurasia, Ramandeep Minhas, Ravi Kumar, all from Ludhiana, and Dalbir Singh of Tarn Taran, Mandeep Singh of Hoshiapur, Mandeep Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Gurwinder Kumar alias Ginder, Manpreet Singh alias Mani of Moosapur in SBS Nagar and Himashu Heer and Gurdeep Singh of Ludhiana.

The SSP said the accused have multiple cases of snatching and theft registered against them and they were earlier lodged in Ludhiana jail, where they all get in touch with each other.