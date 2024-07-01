SCD College alumnus chosen as GNDU senator

Harblas Heera, an alumnus of SCD Government College,Ludhiana, and a former commerce and management teacher in the same college has recently been appointed as a senator of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar. Harblas Heera (HT Photo)

Heera, who has a post graduate degree and a doctorate in commerce from SCD college, served here for two decades and is currently posted as an associate professor in Baba Sahib Bhim Rao Ambedkar Government Co-education College, Jalandhar.

Congratulating him, the organising secretary of the alumni association of SCD college, Brij Bhushan Goyal, said Heera had made all the alumni proud by his excellent work in the field of education, recognising which, GNDU decided to make him a senator.

Earlier in the year 2020, Heera was chosen by the Punjab Government for training in Japanese language, making him the only teacher from Punjab, besides officials from other departments.

“His skills are likely to benefit many commerce students and entrepreneurs,” said Goyal. He had also authored a prestigious coffee table book for SCD Government College in its centenary celebration year.

Former principal of SCD College Dharam Singh Sandhu along with professors IP Setia, Nitin Sood and Paramjit extended their wishes for Heera.