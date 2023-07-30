21-year-old volleyball player Jasjodh Singh looks to fly the flag for Ludhiana at Universiade

SCD Government College’s volleyball player Jasjodh Singh is hoping to leave his mark at the World University Games, currently underway in China. The youngster’s campaign got off to a strong start as he played a pivotal role in India’s victory against Argentina. (HT PHOTO)

The 21-year-old athlete’s debut at the Games got off to a strong start as he played a pivotal role in India’s recent victory against Argentina on July 29. He will now be gearing up to repeat his heroics against hosts China on Sunday..

At 6’10” tall, Jasjodh Singh showed immense promise since joining the SCD Government College in 2021. Currently pursuing his Bachelor’s degree, he has remained dedicated to the sport and the opportunity to represent his country at the global stage came his way this year.

Jasjodh, who is the only player from Ludhiana to have made the cut for Universiade from Ludhiana, first drew attention after participating at the Youth National Games in 2021, before making his way to the All India Inter-Varsity and Youth National Games’ bronze medal winning squad a year later.

Talent scouts took notice of him at the National Games held at Bhavnagar, Gujarat, and the senior nationals in Guwahati. His outstanding performance at the February Cup held in Puducherry led to his selection for the Asian Games’ national camp.

Jasjodh was given the opportunity to attend trials for the Universiade, which he aced to secure his spot in the team.

SCD Government College principal Tanvir Likhari congratulated Jasjodh on his achievement and extended his appreciation to all the teachers from the physical education department for their contributions.