School principal arrested on molestation charges in Srinagar

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 06, 2023 10:53 PM IST

The school education department suspended the school principal and ordered an enquiry into the incident. The officials said the principal of a government higher secondary on Srinagar outskirts was arrested following the registration of an FIR at Shalteng Police station.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested the principal of a school for alleged molestation of a girl student in Srinagar, officials said Tuesday.

The school education department suspended the principal and ordered an enquiry into the incident.

The officials said the principal of a government higher secondary on city outskirts was arrested following the registration of an FIR at Shalteng Police station.

A police official of Shalteng police station said that a complaint was filed by the family of a girl student studying in Class 10.

“They have complained that the principal was calling the girl on her mobile number, “ he said.

Meanwhile, the school education department suspended the principal following his arrest.

The accused has been attached with director school education, Kashmir, and an enquiry ordered. “Further, director school education Kashmir shall conduct an enquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report along with his recommendations, “ the order said

