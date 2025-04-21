Schools closed in Kashmir, highway shut, rescue on in flood-hit Ramban

Schools in Kashmir Valley were closed on Monday as a precautionary measure in view of severe weather conditions, while the Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed after flashfloods and landslides triggered by heavy rain in Ramban on Sunday. Vehicles stuck in debris after landslides and flashflood following heavy rain in Ramban district on Sunday. The authorities said it would take days to restore traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir education minister Sakina Itoo posted on X, “In light of the continuing severe weather conditions and forecasts, it has been decided that classwork in all schools of the Valley shall remain suspended on April 21. This decision has been taken as a precautionary step.”

The decision comes as parts of Jammu and Kashmir continue to witness intense rainfall, cloudbursts, and landslides, especially in the hilly regions. The meteorological centre in Srinagar has issued a yellow alert for most districts. “On Monday, the weather will be cloudy with the possibility of light rain or thunder at scattered places,” said MeT director, Mulytar Ahmad, adding “From April 22-28, it will be generally dry with cloudiness towards April 25 evening.”

A damaged portion of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Monday after heavy rain triggered landslides and flashfloods in Ramban district on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif said that Sunday’s overnight precipitation is expected to be the last strong spell of the current weather system, with overall weather conditions likely to improve.

Three people, including two children, lost their lives in Bagna village of Ramban district after two houses collapsed due to a landslide on Sunday.

Deputy commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary said 200-250 houses have been damaged. “Due to incessant rainfall and cloudburst, the national highway 44 is closed at several places. In Ramban, houses and hotels have been damaged,” Chaudhary said, adding that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local teams are on site for rescue operations.

The Indian Army and local administration also launched relief efforts, including setting up medical aid camps, distributing essential medicines, and ensuring access to food and drinking water.

Gujarat minister Rushikesh Patel on Monday confirmed that all 50 Gujarati tourists stranded in Ramban district are safe. He said the state government has made arrangements to ensure their well-being and is working to bring them back home as soon as possible.

Army personnel engaged in relief work after the heavy rain triggered landslides in Ramban on Sunday. (X)

Union minister and Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh praised the army and local administration for the timely assistance. “In the aftermath of the hailstorm on Sunday, while the district administration team led by energetic DC Baseer Haq has been commendably on the job, it is time also to acknowledge and thank the Indian Army for their timely assistance, which played a crucial role in providing relief to the local population,” he posted on X.

Deputy chief minister Surinder Chaudhary visited Ramban to take stock of the ground situation, while chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of lives and assured all support from the government.

Farmers in the south Kashmir’s districts of Shopian and Kulgam say apple orchards and farms have been damaged due to the rain, hailstorm and gusty winds.

The weather department advised farmers to suspend operations till Monday. “There is a possibility of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at vulnerable places,” it said in an update.