Schools reopen in three Haryana districts as AQI improves

Considering the improvement in the air quality index (AQI), schools in Haryana’s three districts--Jind, Rewari and Karnal--were reopened on Monday. The deputy commissioners of these districts issued the orders to resume physical classes. A senior official from school education department said that the deputy commissioners have been given right to take a call on reopening or continue with closure of physical classes by accessing the situation. (HT representation image)

However, in many districts, the private and government schools remained closed. On November 18, deputy commissioners of all 22 districts announced to discontinue physical classes up to Class 12 due to air pollution.

On Monday, the AQI of Jind was 176; Rewari 131 and Karnal 176.

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the commission for air quality management to consider relaxing norms and evaluate restarting physical classes in the schools and colleges across Delhi-NCR citing the challenges faced by many students in accessing mid-day meals and adequate resources to avail online classes.