Haryana govt teacher booked under POCSO Act

The Fatehabad police booked a science teacher of a government school on the charge of sexually harassing girl students for the past many days. The police have started an investigation into the matter and the accused is at large. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident came to light when a Class 12 girl student told her mother that the science teacher has been harassing her and ‘touching inappropriately’ on several occasions in the past two weeks.

In her complaint to the police, the girl’s mother said her daughter was afraid when she returned home on Friday.

“When I enquired about her, she told me that a science teacher has been harassing her. The teacher had called my daughter to the science lab where he touched her inappropriately after giving her a chocolate. My daughter tried to ignore the matter but when the teacher continued the same, she narrated the incident to me,” she added.

She further said when they contacted the accused teacher, he threatened them of dire consequences.

However, many other girl students also alleged that the teacher used to harass them too.

The Fatehabad police have booked the teacher under Sections 354(A)(1)(i) (making sexually coloured remarks, shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police have started an investigation into the matter and the accused is at large.