Scientists predict record wheat production this season

The wheat production in the country this Rabi season may break all records to touch 112 million tonnes, predict scientists of the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), Karnal. Even as the Union government is yet to give third estimate, the scientists are hopeful that the wheat production will cross 112 million tonnes (MT) against 107.06 million tonnes of the previous year.

Agriculture experts say besides favourable weather conditions in major wheat-producing states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, another major factor behind this prediction is that the area under wheat cultivation has also reported an increase of around 5% or 1.5 million hectares in states of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Haryana, taking it to 31.3 million hectare this year.

As per the estimates, the government has set a target of procuring 135 MT from Madhya Pradesh, 130 MT from Punjab, 80 MT from Haryana , 55 MT from UP and 22 MT from Rajasthan.

According to Dr Gyanendra Pratap Singh, director of IIWBR , “As per our estimates, there is a strong possibility that the wheat production in country may break all previous records.” He said the prediction is based on several factors, including an increase in the acreage in several states, favourable weather conditions, development of high yielding varieties like HD-2967, HD-3086 and DBW-187 and efforts of farmers and scientists.

Moreover, the agriculture experts are of the view that Minimum Support Price, currently ₹1,975 per quintal, is also a reason behind increase in wheat acreage.

Dr Narender Goyal of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Damla in Yamunanagar district, said wheat crop was very healthy this year even though hot weather in February had affected yield in some parts, but the overall production of wheat is good.