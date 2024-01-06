close_game
‘Scolded’ by husband, woman ends life: Cops

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 07, 2024 05:44 AM IST

Scolded by her husband, a 24-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of labour quarters at a factory in Ekta Colony near Dhandhari Railway Station on Friday night. At the time of the incident, her husband was present at the factory. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ASI Dharminder Singh, in-charge at Giaspura police post, stated that the couple had indulged in an argument over taking their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter in lap on Friday. When the woman asked her husband to take the girl, he scolded her and went for his work.

Meanwhile, the woman hanged herself from the ceiling fan. Her husband was the first to witness the body hanging from the ceiling fan and informed the police.

The family belongs to Patna in Bihar. The police have informed the family of the woman and sent the body to the civil hospital for the post-mortem examination.

