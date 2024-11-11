Menu Explore
Scooterist hit by speeding bus in Kharar dies

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 11, 2024 08:56 AM IST

The victim, Simran, along with a friend, was headed to the market on her scooter on November 4, when she was hit by a speeding bus in Kharar

Five days after a female scooterist suffered injuries after being hit by a speeding bus near MJ Farm in Kharar, she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

Kharar police eventually arrested the bus driver, Gurwinder Singh, who was later released on bail. (iStock)
Kharar police eventually arrested the bus driver, Gurwinder Singh, who was later released on bail. (iStock)

The victim, Simran, along with a friend, was headed to the market on her scooter on November 4.

As they reached near said MJ Farm, a bus hit them, causing them to fall on the road.

While her friend was admitted to the local civil hospital, Simran was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, due to severe injuries. But she died during treatment on Saturday.

Kharar police eventually arrested the bus driver, Gurwinder Singh, who was later released on bail. He was booked for rash driving, endangering life or personal safety of others and causing death by negligence.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
