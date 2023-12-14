: A motorcyclist was bitten by a stray dog in Kurali due to which he lost balance of the vehicle and fell from it, sustaining injuries. Scrap dealer falls from bike after dog bite, suffers injuries in Mohali (HT)

The victim identified as Rajesh Gupta of Kurali runs a scrap shop at Morinda-Kurali road.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Gupta said that when he was going towards Kurali on his bike at around 12 pm on Tuesday, a stray dog started chasing him. “After I didn’t stop the bike, the dog bit on my leg due to which I lost balance of my bike and suffered injuries,” Gupta said.

The victim said he called his friends at the spot and was rushed to phase-6 civil hospital.

The victim accused local authorities of not taking appropriate action to curb canine terror in their area.