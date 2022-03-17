Scuffle among kids: 6 suffer acid burn injuries in Tarn Taran village
Six persons, including a child and two women, suffered burn injuries caused by acid during a scuffle between two groups over the fighting of their children in Aehmadpur village falling under the Bhikhiwind subdivision, the police said on Wednesday.
Station house officer (SHO) of the Kacha Pakka police station Jagdeep Singh said they were probing the case and it was not yet clear if the acid was deliberately thrown by someone. “Our preliminary investigation suggested that the acid accidently fell on the people who had a scuffle over the fight of their children. We are recording the statements of both the parties to register a case,” he said. The injured have been treated in Patti and Tarn Taran civil hospital.
One of the injured, Shinda Singh, said, “On Tuesday night, my son Mehakpreet Singh had gone to purchase milk from the dairy of Gurjinder Singh. My son returned to our home and complained that he was thrashed by a child who was already present at the dairy. When I and my father Darshan Singh, brother Karaj Singh, wife Manjot Kaur and Mehakpreet went to the dairy to complain about the incident, Gurjinder threatened us and threw acid on me and my family members.”
Gurjinder refused to comment on the issue. The SHO said, “Shinda and his family members had allegedly attacked the dairy when a scuffle took place. Prima facie, it appears that during the scuffle, the acid which was in the dairy for making cheese, accidently fell. Even Gurjinder’s wife has got burn injuries caused by the acid.”
He said, “We are investigating the statements of both the parties and a case will be registered after a thorough probe.”
-
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
-
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
-
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
-
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
-
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics