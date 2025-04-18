Scuffle breaks out as BSF halts radicals’ march to Pak border

Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leaders, including its president Simranjit Singh Mann, scuffled with the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Thursday during a march towards the International Border with Pakistan near the Attari Integrated Check Post (ICP). The protesters were demanding reopening of the border for trade. BSF personnel stop Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann and his supporters during a protest march demanding opening of borders for trade between India and Pakistan, at Attari border, on Thursday. (PTI)

The radical outfit had planned a rally near the ICP, but authorities had denied permission. Instead, they gathered at a private property in the area, from where they announced their intention to cross the border. Leading the protest, Mann was seen carrying a bag of wheat on his head as a symbol of support for struggling farmers. The demonstrators held banners and placards demanding the opening of the Attari-Wagah border for cross-border trade.

As the protesters marched toward the border, BSF personnel set up barricades to block their path. The demonstrators, however, managed to jump over the first two barricades, but their progress was halted at the third, where both Punjab Police and the BSF intervened to stop them. The scuffle that ensued led to a tense standoff, but the protesters were eventually pushed back.

Talking to the media, Mann argued that the reopening of the border was crucial not only for the economic well-being of Punjab’s farmers, traders and workers but also as a historical, spiritual and legal necessity.

The trade between India and Pakistan came to a halt after the Pulwama strike in February 2019. India imposed a heavy 220% duty on goods coming from Pakistan, and after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan stopped trade with India at the ICP.

Mann emphasised that many farmers, especially those in Amritsar district, were suffering from low crop prices and lacked access to viable markets. He suggested that by opening the border, these farmers could sell their produce, such as wheat, rice, vegetables and fruits, at higher prices in Pakistan. Traders, particularly those in dry fruits, cement and industrial goods, would also regain lost markets, he said, adding that thousands of jobs could be created in sectors like transport, warehousing, tourism and hotels.

He further claimed that the border reopening could contribute to a 1% increase in India’s GDP. He argued that such a move would strengthen regional prosperity and enhance India’s image as a responsible global power. Additionally, he suggested that it would help reduce the country’s dependence on foreign ports and strengthen connections with Central Asia.

Mann framed the issue in terms of Sikhism and Punjabi culture, stating that the region’s historical and spiritual ties have long been fostered through cross-border interactions. He called the Attari-Wagah border a symbol of shared heritage, which, if reopened, could revive those connections.

The protest highlights the ongoing political complexities surrounding pro-Khalistan movements and India-Pakistan relations. While the economic arguments presented by Mann and his party resonate with many locals, the issue of national security and geopolitical stability remains a major concern for the Union government, especially given the sensitive nature of cross-border trade with Pakistan.