Sculptor Jitu Patel gives presentation at Chandigarh government museum

Eminent sculptor Jitu Patel emphasised that simplicity was the ultimate form of beauty in an interesting audio-visual presentation of his sculptures at the Government Museum in Sector 10 on Friday.

Patel was invited by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi. Trained in applied arts from MS University, Baroda, Patel has exhibited across the country and abroad, and has participated in a number of workshops.

“I took great interest in the clay creations by potters in his village as well as the rhythms of nature which later inspired me to create abstract forms,” said Patel.

Welcoming the sculptor, chairman of the Akademi Bheem Malhotra said more interactions with artistes will be organised in the museum in times to come.