SDMA conducts statewide mock drills to enhance Himachal’s disaster response

In a significant move towards strengthening disaster preparedness, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) organised mega mock drills at 85 locations across the state today. The State Disaster Management Authority in collaboration organised mega mock drills at 85 locations in Himachal. (HT File (Representative image))

Revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi was present during the mock drill exercise at the Command Centre established at the Secretariat. He gathered detailed information from the ground through video conferencing with all the deputy commissioners and directed them to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of the citizens during the disaster. He asked the concerned departments to ensure electricity, water, medical facilities, and other necessary services well in time during any emergency.

He stated that the primary objective of these drills was to minimise the time required to establish communication and response during disasters, thereby reducing the risk to life and property. He emphasised the importance of using satellite phones in disaster-prone areas like Kullu, Manali, Mandi and Lahaul, as they were beneficial for maintaining communication during any eventuality.

He highlighted the significance of the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) in disaster management adding that this system plays a crucial role during disasters by enabling the timely dissemination of mobile alerts and aids in relocating people to safer areas before calamities strike.

The minister further stressed the importance of organising such awareness programmes regularly to ensure preparedness and effective disaster management. He said that the government was also planning to establish weather stations at various locations to mitigate disaster risks.

He also highlighted the potential of sensor technology in detecting avalanche threats and stressed the need to increase manpower within the SDMA.

The minister released the disaster awareness material and visited the emergency operation centre on the occasion.

Special secretary (Disaster) DC Rana detailed to the Minister the importance of Sachet, RMS relief, Samarth, Meghdoot, Damini, Mausam and Drone Mapping applications being used by the department during the disaster.

He requested all district authorities to submit the report of the mock drill at the earliest.

Senior Advisor (Retired) NDRF Major General Sudhir Bahal gave his valuable suggestions to tackle the challenges faced by the districts in mitigating the disaster.

Commandant of the NDRF 14th Battalion Baljinder Singh, ADG Law and Order Abhishek Trivedi, and other senior officers were present during the mock drill.