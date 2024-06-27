Search ops in Pathankot as armed men seen in border village

Security forces were put on high alert after movement of suspicious armed individuals was observed in a village of Pathankot district that adjoins the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The armed suspects were spotted in Kot Bhattian village near the Pakistan border on Tuesday night after which the police, along with Border Security Forces (BSF) and army personnel, cordoned off the area and carried out a search operation. Pathankot had seen a terrorist attack on its airbase eight years ago.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Suhail Qasim Mir said, “We got inputs regarding the movement of two armed suspects after which we coordinated with the army and the BSF. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have also been informed. We are carrying out a search operation in the area. As of now, things are peaceful. We cannot share further detail with the media as it relates to security scenario.”

According to reports, the police control room received a call from a villager who claimed that two heavily armed men had forced him at gunpoint to serve them dinner at his farmhouse.

The development comes ahead of the beginning of the Amarnath Yatra that is starting on June 29. The Punjab Police are already working to secure the pilgrimage route.

This is happening days after terror attacks in the nearby Jammu region. Around 10 days ago, a Pakistan currency was found from the donation box of the Baba Barfani Mandir, which is situated in the vicinity of the airbase here.

Notably, Pathankot saw a terrorist attack on its airbase in 2016 in which seven security men were martyred and six militants killed. In 2015, Dinanagar in Gurdaspur district was targeted by terrorists, resulting in the death of seven persons, including four cops. Besides, all three terrorists were neutralised.