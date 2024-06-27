 Search ops in Pathankot as armed men seen in border village - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Search ops in Pathankot as armed men seen in border village

ByHT Correspondent, Pathankot
Jun 27, 2024 08:50 AM IST

A resident of Kot Bhattian village says suspicious men forced him at gunpoint to serve them dinner in his farmhouse.

Security forces were put on high alert after movement of suspicious armed individuals was observed in a village of Pathankot district that adjoins the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The armed suspects were spotted in Kot Bhattian village near the Pakistan border on Tuesday night after which the police, along with Border Security Forces (BSF) and army personnel, cordoned off the area and carried out a search operation.

Pathankot had seen a terrorist attack on its airbase eight years ago.
Pathankot had seen a terrorist attack on its airbase eight years ago.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Suhail Qasim Mir said, “We got inputs regarding the movement of two armed suspects after which we coordinated with the army and the BSF. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have also been informed. We are carrying out a search operation in the area. As of now, things are peaceful. We cannot share further detail with the media as it relates to security scenario.”

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

According to reports, the police control room received a call from a villager who claimed that two heavily armed men had forced him at gunpoint to serve them dinner at his farmhouse.

The development comes ahead of the beginning of the Amarnath Yatra that is starting on June 29. The Punjab Police are already working to secure the pilgrimage route.

This is happening days after terror attacks in the nearby Jammu region. Around 10 days ago, a Pakistan currency was found from the donation box of the Baba Barfani Mandir, which is situated in the vicinity of the airbase here.

Notably, Pathankot saw a terrorist attack on its airbase in 2016 in which seven security men were martyred and six militants killed. In 2015, Dinanagar in Gurdaspur district was targeted by terrorists, resulting in the death of seven persons, including four cops. Besides, all three terrorists were neutralised.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Search ops in Pathankot as armed men seen in border village
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On