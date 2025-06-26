Sec 53 housing scheme: Kataria to hold meeting with CHB officers

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will hold a meeting with officers of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) over the revival of its long-delayed General Housing Scheme in Sector 53. Last week, the board circulated an agenda among its members, outlining revised flat prices based on the latest collector rates. UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will hold a meeting with officers of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) over the revival of its long-delayed General Housing Scheme in Sector 53. Last week, the board circulated an agenda among its members, outlining revised flat prices based on the latest collector rates. (HT File)

The CHB had asked all members to respond within three days, indicating whether or not they wish to proceed with the scheme under the updated pricing. The move marks a crucial step towards launching the long-pending housing project — CHB’s only major residential offering since 2016.

In a reply most members are in favour of launching the scheme with the revised collector rates. The officers will be presenting the same before the UT administrator.

The Sector 53 scheme has faced repeated delays due to administrative indecision, fluctuating costs, and lack of consensus among board members. With environmental clearance already in place, the decision on pricing is now seen as the final hurdle before the scheme can be formally launched.

After conducting a much-publicised demand survey, which received an enthusiastic response, the board has even started to refund the nearly ₹7.5 crore collected from the hopeful applicants.

The demand survey, which ended on March 3, saw 7,468 applicants vying for 372 flats across three categories — nearly 20 applicants per unit — reflecting a strong demand.

To confirm their interest, the applicants had deposited ₹10,000 for High-Income Group (HIG) and Middle-Income Group (MIG) flats, and ₹5,000 for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats.

However, a sharp hike in the city’s collector rates, which took effect from April 1, pushed the flat prices up by 35% to 40%, throwing the project into uncertainty.

When the demand survey was conducted, just weeks before the new collector rates were implemented, the estimated cost of the three-bedroom, two-bedroom and two-bedroom EWS flats was ₹1.65 crore, ₹1.40 crore and ₹55 lakh, respectively.

But under the new collector rates, the prices have risen to a staggering ₹2.30 crore for a three-bedroom flat, ₹1.97 crore for a two-bedroom flat and ₹74 lakh for an EWS flat, leaving officials pondering whether the interested applicants will still be willing to proceed at the higher prices.