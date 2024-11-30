Sec-34 neighbourhood, border belts emerge as snatching hubs in Chandigarh

As rising snatching incidents remain a persistent challenge for law enforcement, areas under the Sector-34 police station and those in the city’s border belts have consistently been identified as the most vulnerable zones over the past two years. The sectors falling under Sector-34 police station—32, 33, 34, 44, 45 and 46—have emerged as snatching hotbeds, with a notable increase in incidents in Sector 44, Chandigarh. (HT File)

According to recent police data, Sector-34 police station has recorded the highest number of snatching cases in the city, with 27 incidents reported in 2023 and 20 registered so far in 2024.

The sectors falling under this police station—32, 33, 34, 44, 45 and 46—have emerged as snatching hotbeds, with a notable increase in incidents in Sector 44.

This sector has witnessed several recent cases, including a mobile phone snatching from a 26-year-old caretaker near her home and a robbery where a 54-year-old woman lost her gold earrings to snatchers in the same locality.

Borders areas ideal for quick getaways

According to police officials, multiple factors contribute to the vulnerability of these areas, primarily their proximity to the Faidan barrier, making it easier for snatchers to enter and escape into the neighbouring Mohali area.

Moreover, several sectors within this jurisdiction contain isolated and poorly lit spots, providing favourable conditions for offenders to target unsuspecting individuals.

While the Sector-34 police station tops the snatching chart, it’s not the only concern for Chandigarh Police.

At 14, the Sector-39 police station, covering key areas like Sectors 56, 54 and 41, all next to the Mohali border, recorded the second-highest number of snatching incidents this year. The jungle areas of these sectors offer easy escape routes for criminals. In a recent incident, a resident of Sector 56 was robbed and threatened with a revolver by two men near the petrol pump in Sector 41.

The Sector-31 police station, covering regions like Hallomajra, Sector 47 and Ram Darbar, has also reported a significant number of snatching cases—21 incidents in 2023 and 13 this year. Another area of concern is the Sector-49 police station jurisdiction, which saw an increase from 11 cases in 2023 to 13 in 2024. A notable incident involved three men who snatched ₹7,000 from a pedestrian near the Verka Booth in Sector 51.

Vulnerable spots identified in police patrols

Police patrols have identified several areas as particularly vulnerable to snatching. The V-5 road in Sector 44 is notorious for having low foot traffic and inadequate street lighting, creating a dangerous environment for pedestrians. Cycle tracks in various sectors have also emerged as prime locations for snatching due to their secluded nature, enabling offenders to strike quickly and vanish.

Another area of concern is the Hallomajra slow carriageway, which has seen a rise in incidents targeting slow-moving pedestrians. The Tribune bus stand has also become a frequent target for snatchers, with passengers navigating the busy transport hub often falling victim. Furthermore, labourers commuting through these areas have reported snatching incidents, particularly during early morning or late evening hours when streets are less crowded.

In response to the persistent snatching incidents, the Chandigarh Police have ramped up patrolling in the most affected areas. More officers are now stationed in high-risk zones and there is a stronger emphasis on monitoring isolated locations.