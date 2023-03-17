Secondary-level healthcare facilities: 500 cr required for infra upgrade, Mann govt proposes only 39 crore

SANGRUR According to compilation of requirements sent by districts, the state health department requires over ₹ 500 crore to upgrade infrastructure in district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals and community health centres across the state. (Representational Photo (AFP file photo) )

Against the requirement of ₹500 to fill infrastructural gaps in secondary-level healthcare institutes in Punjab, the state government has proposed an outlay of ₹39 crore in the 2023-24 budget presented by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on March 10.

According to compilation of requirements sent by districts, the state health department requires over ₹500 crore to upgrade infrastructure in district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals and community health centres (CHC) across the state.

Sangrur district has sought ₹60 crore, Barnala ₹5 crore and Patiala ₹66.14 crore, said officials familiar with the matter. The requirements include procurement of equipment, civil and electrical works, replacement of old and unsafe buildings and renovation of the hospitals, they said.

Last month, top functionaries of the health department held a meeting with deputy commissioners (DCs) and civil surgeons and sought reports on gaps in infrastructure at healthcare facilities.

The DCs formed committees under the supervision of sub-divisional magistrates to prepare reports and the National Health Mission (NHM), Punjab, compiled the reports this week.

In the budget, the government said it will launch a special project for strengthening of all healthcare institutions in the state and a major facelift will be given to hospitals. It has proposed an initial outlay of ₹39 crore for financial year 2023-24 for this.

The government also told the House that a special recruitment drive would be carried out to fill the 363 vacant posts of medical officers (specialist) and 470 posts of medical officer (general) at these hospitals.

Managing director of the NHM Abhinav Trikha said the reports were compiled on Tuesday. “There is prioritisation in each project and timelines too. However, all gaps will be filled,” he added.

