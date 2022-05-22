Chandigarh Sector 33 health centre’s SMO moved to GMSH-16
A day after UT health secretary Yashpal Garg ordered the transfer of the senior medical officer (SMO) at the Health and Wellness Centre (HWC), Sector 33, the officer was moved to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, with immediate effect on Sunday.
UT health secretary had on Saturday, during a surprise visit, found that Dr Renu Aggarwal, SMO of the Sector 33 HWC, had been working at the same centre for the past 22 years, despite having been promoted from medical officer to SMO.
Notably, as per government rules, senior medical officers are posted at civil hospitals or district hospitals while the HWCs are handled by medical officers.
In the transfer orders, UT health services director Dr Suman Singh said, “Dr Renu Aggarwal (SMO) to join in GMSH-16 with immediate effect. Dr Parijat Majumder, Emergency Medical Officer GMSH-16, has been transferred and posted at HWC Sector 33.”
“The above officers are hereby stand relieved from their present place of posting with immediate effect and are directed to join at the new place of posting on Monday morning. Their continuation at the present place of posting, in violation of this order, will be treated as an unauthorised continuation of the post and will attract strict action,” it added.
During his surprise visit, Garg had also said the justification for allowing SMOs at the HWCS, in absence of sanctioned posts of SMOs at HWCS, should be provided. Further reasons may also be explained as to why their services are not being utilised at GMSH-16 or at the three civil hospitals which are in dire need of such senior doctors for better patient care, he had added.
Removed from post, Rubina Khanum resigns from Samajwadi Party
A day after being removed from Rubina's post of city unit president of Mahila Sabha, Aligarh, Rubina Khanum resigned from the primary membership of the Samajwadi Party for not being allowed to speak in 'national interest'. Known for her controversial statements, Khanum had recently spoken on Gyanvapi Mosque issue in Varanasi. I could not have expected more from Samajwadi Party. “She is free to leave the party as it does not matter,” added the district unit president for SP, Aligarh, Girish Yadav.
Daduwal derailing efforts of getting Sikh prisoners released: SGPC members
AMRITSAR Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee members on Sunday accused Sikh preacher and president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (ad hoc) Baljit Singh Daduwal of derailing the joint efforts of getting Sikh prisoners lodged in various Indian jails released. Daduwal on Thursday submitted a letter to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami seeking expulsion of the Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal from the panel constituted to pursue the release of Sikh prisoners.
Raj Thackeray urges PM Modi to bring in Uniform Civil Code during Pune rally
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, on Sunday, said that he postponed his proposed Ayodhya visit as it was a “trap” laid out against him. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the Uniform Civil Code at the earliest and law on population control. Addressing a public meeting in Pune on Sunday, Thackeray said those who were against his visit were trying to trap him in a legal battle.
In Punjab, KCR warns Centre: ‘Farmers can change governments’
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in a subtle warning to the Centre, on Sunday said farmers can change the government if they want and they should keep fighting till they get a constitutional guarantee for remunerative prices of their crops. KCR was speaking at an event in Chandigarh organised to pay tributes to the farmers who died during the agitation against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws.
Mumbai witnesses spike in gastroenteritis with 2037 cases reported in 2022
Mumbai: A report from the health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shows a rise in gastroenteritis cases in Mumbai. While in 2020, the city saw 2549 gastroenteritis cases, in 2021 there were 3110 cases. In 2022, till date, the city has already seen 2037 cases in civic-run hospitals. Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC, however, said the gastroenteritis cases are less when compared to the numbers in pre-Covid days.
