In light of the recent crude bomb blasts in Sector 26 and the upcoming visit of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on December 3, Chandigarh Police have launched an extensive security operation across the city. Sector-26 blasts trigger tightened security ahead of PM’s Chandigarh visit

The PM will be in the city to assess the progress and impact of the newly implemented criminal laws. During his visit, the Chandigarh Police will showcase a detailed presentation at Punjab Engineering College (PEC), highlighting the functioning of various applications under the new criminal laws.

Security measures for the PM”s visit include special search operations, increased patrolling, and round-the-clock border security checks to prevent any potential threats.

Orders from the SSP have directed SHOs to thoroughly inspect major transit points, including ISBTs in Sectors 17 and 43, and Chandigarh Railway Station, in coordination with government railway police Haryana. The searches aim to detect and prevent any sabotage or explosive threats.

Hotels, guest houses, PG accommodations, and dharamshalas are also under strict surveillance, with a focus on verifying the antecedents of all guests. SHOs have been instructed to utilise their beat staff for thorough background checks on tenants and visitors in their jurisdictions. Additionally, quick reaction teams (QRTs) have been placed on high alert to respond to any emergencies.

Patrolling in markets has been intensified, with officers instructed to monitor suspicious activities closely. Night patrolling has also been strengthened. Officers on night duty have been briefed to maintain heightened awareness throughout their shifts.

UT police have set-up 18 outer border checkpoints, with CRPF personnel assisting them in conducting random vehicle checks at key entry and exit points of the city. SHOs have been instructed to deploy mobile barricades at all naka points to ensure a robust security perimeter.

Given the heightened security concerns, SHOs have been directed to monitor individuals recently released on bail from local jails. Sub-divisional police officers are required to personally visit police stations to ensure full compliance, while the superintendent of police (SP) supervises the overall operation.

A day after the attack, UT police had transferred 15 inspectors and two DSPs, including the in-charge of Operation Cell, who was on night duty during the incident, which occurred just 100 metres from the cell.