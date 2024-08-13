Security beefed up along LoC and IB ahead of I-Day

The army and the BSF has increased the security along the 744 km long Line of Control (LoC) and 198 km long International Border ahead of Independence Day. Technological advancements such as the smart fence system to enhance border security and surveillance were also on display. (HT Photo)

Amid high alert on the borders, media personnel were taken to Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors in Rajouri district to witness the security arrangements.

“The visit highlighted the formidable challenges faced by soldiers stationed at the border, who steadfastly defend the nation with determination and selflessness,” said Jammu based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

The soldiers displayed an indomitable spirit as they tackled adversities with unwavering commitment and an assuring smile, he added. Despite extreme weather conditions, isolation, and the constant demand for vigilance, these soldiers embody remarkable resilience, he said.

“Their dedication was palpable as they shared their experiences and the daily sacrifices they make. It became clear that beyond their uniforms, each soldier harbours a deep sense of duty and pride in safeguarding the homeland. Their stories resonated deeply with the media and the nation, offering a glimpse into the selfless sacrifices they willingly undertake,” he said.

In addition to their duties, the soldiers maintain rigorous training standards, underscoring the necessity of being prepared for any challenge.

Technological advancements such as the smart fence system to enhance border security and surveillance were also on display .

“Newly introduced equipment, including quad copters, advanced surveillance tools, weapons, and night vision sights, further reflect the Indian Army’s drive to embrace innovation. The army’s outreach to civilians was equally noteworthy, as they work to build bridges with local communities, ensuring that peace and development reach even the most remote areas,” said Col Bartwal.