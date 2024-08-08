 Security forces intensify searches in Udhampur - Hindustan Times
Security forces intensify searches in Udhampur

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Aug 08, 2024 09:02 AM IST

An encounter had erupted between security forces and a group of terrorists in Basantgarh area of Udhampur district on Tuesday evening around 5 pm

Security forces intensified their searches on Wednesday for a group of terrorists in Basantgarh area of Udhampur district where they had a brief face-off on Tuesday.

Security forces have intensifies searches in Udhampur. (File)
“Additional reinforcements have been rushed and security forces have also been launched from Kathua side. The searches have been intensified in the Khaned area,” a senior police officer said.

An encounter had erupted between security forces and a group of terrorists in Basantgarh area of Udhampur district on Tuesday evening around 5 pm.

Meanwhile, security forces also launched another search operation in Kalakote area of Rajouri district following inputs of suspicious movement of two terrorists.

On April 28, a village defence guard Mohammad Sharief was killed in a brief face off with a group of terrorists in the upper reaches of Chochru Gala heights in Basantgarh area of Udhampur district.

At least 11 security personnel including two officers and a village defence guard besides 10 civilians have been killed in 15 terror attacks this year so far. Five terrorists were also killed by the security forces.

Jammu region, especially Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch and Doda districts, has been rattled by terror attacks and terror activities since June 9 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers took oath at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Security forces intensify searches in Udhampur
Follow Us On