Security guard at Jalandhar civil hospital booked for seeking 10,000 bribe

The vigilance bureau (VB) has arrested a private security guard deployed at the Jalandhar civil hospital for allegedly seeking a ₹10,000 bribe in the name of a doctor. The vigilance verified the claims following which a case under prevention of corruption act was registered against the guard at the VB police station Jalandhar range. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Narinder Kumar.

A VB spokesperson said that complainant Lokesh, a resident of Ferozepur’s Mallanwala Khas, had approached the chief minister’s anti corruption action line, stating that he had gone to an orthopaedics specialist at the Jalandhar civil surgeon’s office to get a disability certificate for his relative for the purchase of an e-tricycle. Later, the guard approached him and demanded ₹10,000 bribe for the issue of a favourable disability certificate.

The complainant recorded the conversation on his phone and submitted it to the VB as evidence.

The vigilance verified the claims following which a case under prevention of corruption act was registered at the VB police station Jalandhar range.