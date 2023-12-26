Security supervisor, food delivery man killed in separate mishaps in Mohali

Two persons, including a security supervisor and a food delivery man, succumbed to injuries sustained in two accidents in Mohali. Two persons, including a security supervisor and a food delivery man, succumbed to injuries sustained in two accidents in Mohali. (HT File)

In the first case, an unidentified vehicle hit the motorcycle of Mandeep Joshi of Anand Vihar, Zirakpur, who worked as security supervisor. The accident took place on the Patiala Road in Zirakpur. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he succumbed to his injuries.

His wife, Ashu Joshi, the complainant in the case, said that on December 22 around 8.30am, Mandeep had left home on his motorcycle for duty. Around 12.30pm, she got a call, informing her that her husband had met with an accident. When she reached the hospital, doctors told her that her husband had succumbed to his injuries.

On Ashu’s complaint, a case was registered against the driver of the unidentified vehicle. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.

Car runs over food delivery man

In another incident, a Zomato delivery man succumbed to his injuries after his motorcycle was hit by a Honda Amaze car on Kharar Landran road.

The deceased was identified as Vikram Singh, a resident of Daun village, Fazilka.

The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother-in-law, Amandeep Singh of Sector 115, Kharar, who said that Vikram was returning after delivery of food from Kharar when a car hit his motorcycle on Kharar Landran road. He was rushed to the Kharar civil hospital in an injured state. From there, he was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have arrested the car driver, identified as Rakesh Kumar of Jhujjhar Nagar. The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem.

3 hurt as truck rams into stationary truck

Mohali: Three persons were injured after a truck collided with a stationary truck in Motor Market, Phase 1, Mohali, on Monday.

Mukti, a truck driver hailing from Bihar, said his truck had broken down and he had parked it in the motor market for repair. While one mechanic, identified as Baljit Singh Billa, was under the vehicle for repair, the other, Mandeep Singh alias Gora, was in the truck cabin.

Around 11.45am, a truck came from Phase 1 side and hit his truck. Due to the collision, both the mechanics sustained head injuries. A pedestrian, identified as Ganesh, also sustained injuries in his head and ear in the incident. The injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, and later referred to PGIMER. The truck driver, in an attempt to flee, even hit a canter, said the complainant. Identified as Satinder Yadav, the truck driver was arrested.