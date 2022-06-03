Security tightened at hospital where Sidhu Moose Wala’s friends are admitted
The police have tightened the security at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where two injured friends of slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala are undergoing treatment.
Gurvinder Singh, 26, sustained a bullet injury on his right shoulder, while Gurpreet Singh had suffered two shots in his right arm and leg. As per the doctors, both are out of danger.
The security has been intensified as both of them are key eyewitnesses in the case. They were travelling along with Moose Wala in the ill-fated vehicle when they were attacked by assailants.
No strangers are allowed to enter the room where the injured were kept. The staff of the hospital said both of them break into tears after watching the videos of the funeral, cremation and the last rites.
They said Moose Wala fell sideways on the passenger seat and sustained bullets on his body and thus they were saved.
Sources said the police, suspecting a leak in the information to the killers who were laying a trap outside his house, are scanning mobile phones and WhatsApp details of all those who met Moose Wala, were present in and around the house or were accompanying him.
Last night a senior official from Mansa had visited the duo in the hospital. Gurpreet reportedly told the official that after shooting at Moose Wala, the assailant again fired to ensure that he was killed.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP’s) Sardulgarh MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawali had met the duo on Wednesday.
