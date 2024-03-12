 Seeking amendment in drug policy, Punjab chemists’ body to write to state MLAs - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Seeking amendment in drug policy, Punjab chemists' body to write to state MLAs

Seeking amendment in drug policy, Punjab chemists’ body to write to state MLAs

ByRakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
Mar 12, 2024 08:36 AM IST

The Punjab chemist association (PCA) after failing to get an audience with chief minister Bhagwant Mann will today start submitting memorandums to all the MLAs seeking amendments in the new drugs policy brought in by the last state government and bringing about a regulatory framework for the online drug stores.

Representational image. (AP)

The last Congress-led state government, according to Gurbaksh Singh, general secretary, PCA, brought the policy which made having a pharmacy degree or diploma mandatory to get a license to open a drug store. While a degree holder will need one year of experience to get a license, the diploma holder will need three years of experience. A person with a masters needs no experience certificate to apply for a license.

Chawla alleged that the mandatory educational qualifications have made it impossible for those with decades of experience to set up their independent businesses.

“If anyone wishes to set up their own shop, the new rules require that there isn’t another drug shop in a 100m radius in urban and 50m for rural areas. However, no such rule applies to drug store chains,” Chawla said, adding that the policy should be equal for all.

Chawla said the other concern is the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadi Kendras selling regular branded drugs, when, according to PCA, they were only allowed to sell the generic drugs that too supplied by the government. “This has made it harder for us to compete,” he said. Attacking the online drug stores, Chawla said that these stores were selling habit-forming drugs without any proper prescription.

Lovely Dabur, a medicine wholesaler from Ludhiana, claimed that online platforms have their own doctors and give whatever prescription the buyer asks for. “This is making people vulnerable and gives easy access to prescription drugs.”

