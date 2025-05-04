Seeking recruitment, teachers ‘cane-charged’ near CM’s house

Members of the ETT 5994 Backlog Union alleged that they were cane-charged by policemen during their march to the residence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday. They alleged that many of them were injured but the police claimed that only mild force was used to stop the protesters. The protesters were demanding a recruitment drive to fill all vacant ETT positions. Teachers being stopped by the police during a march to chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s house in Sangrur on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Surinder Pal Gurdaspur, state president of the union, said, “The state government had promised to fill 5,994 positions, but only 2,670 teachers were recruited.” He said the union has been demanding de-reservation of the remaining vacancies, including both backlog and new posts allocated to ex-servicemen and under the sports quota, to accommodate qualified unemployed teachers in schools.

“It is unacceptable. There is a clear need of teachers, but the government is holding back thousands of positions,” he added. According to the protesters, several male and female teachers sustained injuries during the alleged police lathi-charge.

The protesters said they dispersed after the local administration later assured them of a meeting with the CM. The union warned that the protest would be intensified if their demands were not met.

Navreet Singh Virk, Superintendent of police (SP) Punjab Bureau of Investigation, said there was no order for a lathi-charge. “The protesters were pushing away the cops and attempting to enter the chief minister’s residence, forcing the police to use mild force to stop them. There was no lathicharge,” he added.