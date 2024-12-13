Selja seeks better rail connectivity, writes to union railway minister

Sirsa member of parliament (MP) Kumari Selja on Thursday wrote a letter to railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav requesting the introduction of new intercity train from New Delhi to Sirsa via Meham, Rohtak, Hansi and Hisar. She also urged the minister for extension of major trains currently culminating at Bhiwani and Hisar, to Sirsa. She said that there is a need for direct connectivity of a new intercity train from New Delhi to Sirsa via Meham, Rohtak, Hansi and Hisar. (HT File)

In her letter, Kumari Selja said that residents of her parliamentary constituency Sirsa, have been requesting the operation of some trains up to Sirsa.

She said that there is a need for direct connectivity of a new intercity train from New Delhi to Sirsa via Meham, Rohtak, Hansi and Hisar.

“A train currently running from Jodhpur to Hisar, could easily be extended to Sirsa. Similarly, Kalindi express train which operates from Prayagraj to Bhiwani, could also be extended to Sirsa, providing direct connectivity to Prayagraj for Sirsa residents,” the MP added.

She said that the Sirsa railway station currently has only two platforms and she suggested removing the wall near the second platform and constructing an additional line so that the platform could be utilised for trains on platforms two and three. Moreover, she asked to extend platform number one by at least 100 meters towards the Bathinda side to accommodate longer trains.