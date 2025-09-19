Senior HC lawyer recuses himself from representing AAP MLA Malik

Senior lawyer of high court (HC) and president of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (Jammu), K Nirmal Kotwal, on Thursday, recused himself from representing AAP MLA from Doda East, Mehraj Malik, who was recently detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). Advocate Kotwal, in a written statement issued to the media, mentioned certain videos where the politician purportedly claimed that J&K is not a part of India while praising terrorists Burhan Wani and Masood Azhar. (File)

Mailk was detained on September 8 for allegedly disturbing public order and lodged in Kathua district jail. On September 14, AAP announced a 10-member legal team-led by Kotwal to challenge the detention of Malik.

“It has come to my notice that certain videos are in circulation wherein Malik has allegedly stated that Jammu and Kashmir is not a part of India. In the videos he also praised militant Burhan Wani (of Hizbul Mujahideen) and terrorist Masood Azhar (Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad founder),” Kotwal’ statement read.

“At the very outset, I wish to state that these videos and statements were never brought to my knowledge by the legal team of the Aam Aadmi Party while briefing me in connection with the matter wherein PSA has been imposed against Malik,” Kotwal said.

“These utterances, if true, are extremely insensitive, irresponsible, and detrimental to the cause of national security, sovereignty, and integrity of India. As an officer of the court and as a citizen of this great nation, I place the interest of the nation above all else. In light of the same, and in keeping with my conscience, professional ethics, and commitment to national integrity, I hereby recuse myself from representing Mehraj Malik in the matter concerning the PSA proceedings. The unity and sovereignty of India are non-negotiable, and any act or statement undermining them cannot be condoned under any circumstances,” the statement further read.