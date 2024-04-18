Senior police officer to investigate killing of non-local

A senior police officer has been asked to investigate the killing of a migrant worker in south Kashmir on Wednesday evening. The deceased who was in his late 30’s was identified as Raju Shah resident of Bihar and was running a small snack kios (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This was the second attack on non-locals in this month in south Kashmir. Police believes TRF (The Resistance Front), an offshoot of Lashkar, is behind these attacks as TRF has also claimed the responsibility on some social media channels about the attack.

“We are yet to get any concrete clues, the officers has been asked to investigate the killing and persons responsible for it. Our teams are looking at various angles,” said a senior police officer privy to details.

The deceased who was in his late 30’s was identified as Raju Shah resident of Bihar and was running a small snack kiosk.

On April 8, terrorists had targeted a Delhi taxi driver Paramjit Singh in Shopian district, leaving him seriously injured. In February, two workers from Punjab were killed by terrorists in Srinagar city. Police later arrested a suspect in that attack.

Meanwhile Kashmir inspector general of police VK Birdi chaired security review meeting at police control room, Kashmir, to review the necessary security arrangements in place for the smooth and successful conduct of upcoming elections.

“The meeting delved into strategies aimed at safeguarding the safety and security of the general public while maintaining the integrity of the electoral process. IGP Kashmir directed the district heads to analyse and reassess the existing strategies to prevent any potential terror incidents. The meeting emphasised the importance of revisiting and reinforcing area domination strategies to address any gap areas,” the police spokesman said.

“The meeting concluded with a collective resolve so as to strengthen anti-terrorist operations and enhanced security measures to ensure peaceful and incident free elections,” he added.

The meeting was attended by officers of police, intelligence agencies, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, army & BSF, including JD IB Srinagar, IG BSF Ftr HQR Srinagar, DIG NKR Baramulla, DIG SSB Srinagar, DIG CKR Srinagar, DIG SKR Anantnag, DIGs of CRPF South Srinagar, North Srinagar, Ops Srinagar Sector & Ops Kashmir Sector, Col GS (IS) 15 Corps, DC SB Srinagar, all district SSPs/PDs, SSP Srinagar, SSP PCR Kashmir, SSP traffic city Srinagar, SSP security Kashmir, SSP CID SBK /CIK, SP PC Srinagar and other officers.