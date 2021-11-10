Senior Punjab Congress leader Raman Bahl joins Aam Aadmi Party

A day after quitting as the Punjab State Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSSB) chairman, senior Congress leader Raman Bahl on Tuesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of its Punjab president Bhagwant Mann and state affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha in Gurdaspur.

Bahl said three generations of his family were with the Congress but the party has been witnessing a huge decline at every level. “Taking Punjab forward with policies of the AAP and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s vision is the need of the hour. I joined the party as I was influenced by its anti-corruption and development model in Delhi,” he said.

Mann said the Bahl family has contributed socially and politically to Punjab on every front. “But Punjab is sad today due to the misrule of successive governments of the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The agriculture in the state has been thrown to the margins and farmers are committing suicide,” he added.

Chadha said with Bahl’s joining of the AAP, people will definitely ensure the party’s victory from the Gurdaspur constituency. “Mr Bahl’s joining has strengthened the party further,” he claimed.

Senior leader Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said the AAP is doing the politics of providing a bright future to Punjab and not looting the people. The Congress and the Akali-BJP governments have forced Punjab to the brink of ruin, he said.

Party general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and other office-bearers were also present on the occasion.

Bahl, son of former minister and four-time Gurdaspur MLA Khushal Bahl, remained president of the Gurdaspur municipal council twice and was a Panjab University senate member from 2008 to 2012. He also served as senate member of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, from 2004 to 2006.