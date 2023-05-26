Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Odisha guv releases Odia version of Gita Acharan

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 26, 2023 01:23 AM IST

The Odia version of the book, Gita Acharan: A practitioner’s perspective, written by senior Punjab IAS officer Shri K Siva Prasad, was released by Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal at the Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Senior Punjab IAS officer Shri K Siva Prasad and Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal during the launch of the former’s book. (HT Photo)
Prasad is presently posted as the additional chief secretary to the Punjab governor.

Speaking on the occasion, Lal said, “Gita helps take everyone to the state of realisation by removing the identity crisis.” He appreciated Prasad’s efforts to make Bhagavad Gita easy to understand.

Talking about the book, Prasad said the book was an attempt to elaborate the concepts of Bhagavad Gita in a simple way through short essays. The complex issues presented in the Gita were simplified through these articles using contemporary scientific understanding.

“Gita Acharan is already available in English, Hindi and Telugu, and work is on to release the Punjabi and Bengali editions of the book,” he added.

