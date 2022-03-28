Senior State Baseball Championship: Ludhiana women team lifts trophy, men secure first runner-up position
District women baseball team lifted the 16th Senior Punjab State Baseball Championship trophy on Sunday, while their male counterparts bagged the first runner-up trophy in the tournament organised by Punjab Baseball Association at Shahi Sports College of Physical Education, Samrala.
Women team defeated Patiala by 6-1 score in the final clash to clinch the trophy. Meanwhile, in men’s final match, Amritsar beat Ludhiana by 4-2 score to bag the championship.
In both the men and women categories, a total of ten teams participated in the championship, including Moga, Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Ropar, Sangrur, Mohali, Bathinda, Patiala and Malerkotla.
Earlier, in the first women semi-final match, Ludhiana beat Ropar by 12-0 score, while in the second match, Patiala beat Amritsar by 8-7 score. However, Ropar women bagged the third spot by outplaying Amritsar by 4-3 score.
In the first men semi-final match, Amritsar beat Moga by 4-0 score and in the second semi-final match, Ludhiana beat Patiala by 14-2 score. Patiala men secured third place after defeating Moga by 1-0 score.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics