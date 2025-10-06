September 30 House meet: Chandigarh mayor writes to administrator over ‘gross misconduct’ by Oppn

In a letter to UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla has sought immediate action against four councillors for what she described as “gross misconduct, flagrant disruption, and unprecedented indecorum” during the 353rd general house meeting of the municipal corporation held on September 30. According to the letter, the councillors began with a sustained and aggressive protest that lasted several hours, stalling key discussions on developmental issues meant for the welfare of city residents. (HT Photo for representation)

The mayor, in her communication, expressed “profound disappointment and grave concern” over the events that unfolded during the meeting, alleging that councillors Prem Lata (AAP), Jasbir Singh Bunty (Congress), Taruna Mehta (Congress), and Sachin Galav (Congress) engaged in a “pre-planned attempt to undermine the dignity and functioning of the House.”

According to the letter, the councillors began with a sustained and aggressive protest that lasted several hours, stalling key discussions on developmental issues meant for the welfare of city residents. Matters worsened when the councillors allegedly tore official copies of the House minutes and threw the shredded papers toward the Mayor’s dais, the officials assisting the Chair, and into the Well of the House.

Calling the incident “a direct act of contempt against the Chair and the institution,” mayor Babla stated that she was compelled to suspend the councillors and call for marshals to restore order and decorum. However, the suspended councillors allegedly resisted the move, leading to a scuffle and chaotic scenes inside the House.

The situation further escalated when senior deputy mayor Jasbir Singh Bunty reportedly attempted to hold a parallel meeting in the Well of the House and assumed the role of mayor while the official session stood adjourned — an act the mayor termed “a mockery of the democratic setup and an insult to the institution’s esteem.”

In her letter, mayor Babla said the incident had “severely shaken the confidence of the residents of Chandigarh in the democratic functioning of the MC.” She urged the UT administrator to take “the strongest possible view” of the matter to set a precedent that “such hooliganism within the sacred precincts of the House will not be tolerated.”

She further stated that the disruption had wasted valuable time meant for deliberations on crucial civic projects, calling it “a serious dereliction of duty by the elected representatives.”