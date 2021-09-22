September brings 100% surplus rain to Ludhiana

Making up for the deficit rainfall in August, the city has so far received 100% surplus rain in September, and still more downpours are expected in the course of the month.

On Tuesday, the city received 16.4mm rainfall, taking the gross rainfall this month to 199.4 mm, which is 97.6mm more than the average rainfall of 101.8mm.

As has been the trend for the last three years, monsoon withdrawal has been delayed and is now expected to commence in October. Around 250mm rainfall was witnessed in September 2019.

As per experts at Punjab Agricultural University’s department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, monsoon withdrawal normally begins in mid-September. However, since 2018, the withdrawal has had a delayed start in October, due to a change in the pattern of monsoon.

For the last few years, Ludhiana has been reporting deficit rainfall. However, excess rainfall was witnessed this year. (HT Photo)

PAU principal agrometeorologist KK Gill said, “In August, Ludhiana only received 108mm rainfall, against the normal of 190mm. Earlier, at 271mm, excess rainfall was recorded in July against the normal of 217mm.”

However, the showers were much needed. PAU department of climate change and agricultural meteorology Dr Prabhjyot Kaur said the rainfall being witnessed in the city nowadays is good for recharging groundwater. “There are run-off losses during heavy rainfall. However, light rainfall allows water to percolate and recharges the groundwater reserves,” said Sidhu. The PAU experts also said that light to moderate rainfall being witnessed at most parts of the state was good for the paddy crop.

The maximum temperature in Ludhiana was 27.4°C, while the minimum was 24.4°C on Tuesday.