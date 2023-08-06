Chandigarh: Burglar who struck at locked houses held, two cases cracked

A 28-year-old man who had been making off with jewellery from locked houses in the city has been arrested by the Chandigarh Police. Harvinder Singh, 28, a resident of Phase 7, Mohali, was initially caught during checking with 21.83 gm heroin, which further led to cracking of two house break-ins, as per Chandigarh Police. (HT)

Harvinder Singh, 28, a resident of Phase 7, Mohali, was initially caught during checking with 21.83 gm heroin, which further led to cracking of two house break-ins.

During interrogation, Harvinder, a Class 10 pass-out, told the police that he was a drug addict and turned to house burglaries in Chandigarh and Mohali to fund his addiction.

As per police, of the two solved cases, the first is from July 24, where the accused had stolen jewellery from a house in Sector 38. The complainant, Geeta Katyal, and her son had gone to the market in the evening for shopping when the accused struck.

Four days later, on July 28, he targeted the house of Gourav Arora in Sector 37, while he and his wife were away at work. Here too, he stole gold jewellery. Jewellery stolen in both cases has been recovered.

Police said Harvinder’s involvement was also found in three more criminal cases, two of them registered at the Sector 31 police station and one at the Sector 49 police station.

The accused was produced before a court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody.

Drug addict arrived in SUVs to pass off as visitor

As per investigators, Harvinder would rent SUVs like Mahindra Thar, Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner to conduct recces of neighbourhoods.

After spotting a vacant house, he would park his car outside to pass off as a visitor, ring the door bell and if no one answered, he would break in and steal jewellery within 15-20 minutes, before driving off in his car.