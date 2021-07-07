Sero survey by PGIMERfinds antibodies in 69% children in Chandigarh

The preliminary findings of the sero survey of Chandigarh’s paediatric population being conducted by the Post Graduation Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has revealed that 69% children in the city have developed natural antibodies against Covid.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said, “The sero survey was initiated on June 24 and so far, out of the 396 children from urban areas that have been tested, antibodies were found in 257 of them (65%). The samples were collected from Sectors 22, 24, 36, 56 and 11. Besides, 262 children from rural areas (73%), out of the 360 that were tested from Burail, Maloya, Dhanas, Attawa and Khajeri, had natural antibodies. This means the infection was widespread in rural areas.” He added that children from colonies will be tested in coming days.

A sero survey examines how many people have been infected with Covid-19 and recovered from it. It is conducted using an antibody test, also known as a serology test, and it helps examine if an individual’s immune system has responded to the infection.

Dr Ram added these are the interim results as the study aims to collect around 2,700 samples in total, which will provide a clearer picture of the actual percentage of children between 6-18 years of age who had been infected.

Dr Mini P Singh from the virology department said the testing is being carried out using a high throughput CLIA machine through which reports can be made available quickly.

Dr Ram said, “The initial findings revealed that two-thirds of the children have already been infected in Chandigarh and have enough antibodies to fight the virus, even without vaccination. The fatality rate among children is also low in UT, indicating that children recover from the virus quickly.”