IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Setback to Kairon as Sukhbir backs Valtoha as SAD candidate from Khemkaran
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal with party leaders of Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts during the party’s Punjab Mangda Jawab rally at Amarkot village on Monday. (HT Photo)
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal with party leaders of Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts during the party’s Punjab Mangda Jawab rally at Amarkot village on Monday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Setback to Kairon as Sukhbir backs Valtoha as SAD candidate from Khemkaran

Shiromani Akali Dal chief urges party leaders to stop groupism, work for strengthening Akali Dal in border constituency
READ FULL STORY
By Anil Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:00 PM IST

In a setback to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal’s son-in-law Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced former MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha’s name as the party’s candidate from Khemkaran constituency for the 2022 assembly elections.

Addressing the SAD’s Punjab Mangda Jawab rally at Amarkot village in Tarn Taran district, Sukhbir asked the people at the gathering who they wanted as their candidate from Khemkaran and they raised their hands in favour of Valtoha.

During public meetings over two days in Khemkaran last week, Kairon had announced that one of his family members would be fielded from the assembly constituency, revealing the rift in the party.

Without naming Kairon, Sukhbir said that leaders should stop groupism and work for strengthening the party. “I want to request the entire leadership here to stop groupism. Your group is the SAD. Your mother party is the SAD. Today, the power you have got is because of the party. If you have been given honour and are sitting on the stage, it is because of the SAD.”

Turning towards his supporters, he said: “The SAD is the property of the people. It is our responsibility to make the state progressive. Everyone has to obey the decision, whatever it is, of the party. If the SAD is powerful then we are all powerful.”

Later, he announced Valtoha’s name from the constituency.

Former Tarn Taran MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu also endorsed Valtoha’s name for the party ticket from Khemkaran.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The examinations would be conducted at the examination centres set up by the board. The centres would be announced at the time of issuance of roll numbers, says a Punjab School Education Board official. (HT photo)
The examinations would be conducted at the examination centres set up by the board. The centres would be announced at the time of issuance of roll numbers, says a Punjab School Education Board official. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

As cases spike, Punjab govt postpones Class 10, 12 board exams

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:14 AM IST
Now the class 10 board exams will be held from May 4 and board exams of class 12 will begin on May 24, said controller examinations, Punjab School Education Board, Janak Raj Mehrok.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman
Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman
chandigarh news

Around 4 lakh people already inoculated in J&K: DG family welfare

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The number of people showing up to get vaccinated is increasing by the day, says Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman
READ FULL STORY
Close
HC restrains Sangrur admn from electing Lehragaga MC president
HC restrains Sangrur admn from electing Lehragaga MC president
chandigarh news

HC restrains Sangrur admn from electing Lehragaga MC president

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:10 AM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court has restrained the Sangrur district administration from convening a meeting for the election to the office of president, municipal council, Lehragaga
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thapar University turns out to be Covid hotspot, 38 infected in 3 days
Thapar University turns out to be Covid hotspot, 38 infected in 3 days
chandigarh news

Thapar University turns out to be Covid hotspot, 38 infected in 3 days

By Navrajdeep Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Thapar University, Patiala, has turned out to be new Covid hotspot in Punjab as 38 students have been infected in just three days
READ FULL STORY
Close
Most schools have divided the number of students into two and asked the parents to send their wards on alternate days. (HT File)
Most schools have divided the number of students into two and asked the parents to send their wards on alternate days. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Primary schools reopen in Kashmir after a year

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:05 AM IST
Primary schools reopened in Kashmir on Monday, a year after being closed due to the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former chief secretary KR Lakhanpal, who heads the 6th Punjab Finance Commission.
Former chief secretary KR Lakhanpal, who heads the 6th Punjab Finance Commission.
chandigarh news

6th finance panel to examine state’s fiscal health, suggest framework for restoration

By Navneet Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:04 AM IST
The commission will look at augmenting the Consolidated Fund of the state, outcomes of 15th Union Finance Commission and 6th Punjab Pay Commission
READ FULL STORY
Close
Although the month of February had witnessed a number of snow spells but the month also saw an abrupt increase in maximum temperatures. (HT File)
Although the month of February had witnessed a number of snow spells but the month also saw an abrupt increase in maximum temperatures. (HT File)
chandigarh news

J&K’s weather turns cold, rainy after relatively hot February

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:59 AM IST
After spells of rainfall and snowfall from March 7 to 14 across Kashmir, the weather office has predicted another wet spell from March 20
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
Former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
chandigarh news

Harsimrat inducted into SAD working committee

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:57 AM IST
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has inducted former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal into the party’s working committee, the highest decision-making body of the SAD
READ FULL STORY
Close
Criminal cases against cops: HC issues show-cause notice to Punjab home secretary on perjury proceedings
Criminal cases against cops: HC issues show-cause notice to Punjab home secretary on perjury proceedings
chandigarh news

Criminal cases against cops: HC issues show-cause notice to Punjab home secretary on perjury proceedings

By Surender Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:53 AM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued a show-cause notice to additional chief secretary, home, Punjab, Anurag Aggarwal why perjury proceedings should not be initiated against him
READ FULL STORY
Close
As soon as chief minister Jai Ram Thakur started to reply to the debate, leader of opposition Mukesh Agrihotri asked him to reduce VAT rates on petrol and diesel (HT Photo)
As soon as chief minister Jai Ram Thakur started to reply to the debate, leader of opposition Mukesh Agrihotri asked him to reduce VAT rates on petrol and diesel (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Himachal’s budget session: Opposition stages walkout

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:52 AM IST
The CM said financial mismanagement by the previous government had caused the deteriorating fiscal health of the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Investigation into 2015 Behbal Kalan, Kotkapura firing cases complete: SIT
Investigation into 2015 Behbal Kalan, Kotkapura firing cases complete: SIT
chandigarh news

Investigation into 2015 Behbal Kalan, Kotkapura firing cases complete: SIT

By Parteek Singh Mahal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Says the final supplementary chargesheet in Behbal Kalan firing case to be filed in Faridkot court soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Special Task Force had mooted the idea of a creating a dead zone, by writing a letter to the prisons department in December last year. (HT file (photo for representation only))
The Special Task Force had mooted the idea of a creating a dead zone, by writing a letter to the prisons department in December last year. (HT file (photo for representation only))
chandigarh news

37 gangsters shifted to ‘dead zone’ Bathinda jail, no mobile signal for 2km

By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Seven ‘A’ category dreaded gangsters have been brought here over the past week, including Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Neeta Deol and Dilpreet Baba. Six more gangsters will be brought here over the next two days
READ FULL STORY
Close
The gang was involved in about 150 incidents of robbery, snatching and theft in Kharar and Zirakpur. (Representational photo)
The gang was involved in about 150 incidents of robbery, snatching and theft in Kharar and Zirakpur. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Gang of robbers busted in Punjab’s Mohali, five held

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:06 AM IST
The crime investigating agency has also recovered a .315 bore pistol with two rounds and other deadly weapons besides three motorcycles from their possession
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students leaving an examination centre at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Students leaving an examination centre at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh govt schools see high turnout as offline exams begin

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Offline exams began in government schools on Monday with high turnout witnessed in most centres
READ FULL STORY
Close
The annual convocation is usually held in April, but no preparations have been made by the varsity so far. (Representational photo)
The annual convocation is usually held in April, but no preparations have been made by the varsity so far. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Panjab University likely to skip physical convocation again this year

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:05 AM IST
With the recent spike in the number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the city, Panjab University (PU) is likely to skip holding a physical convocation for the second year in a row
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP