Setting up industrial park, AIIMS my priorities: Ludhiana BJP nominee Bittu

Three-time MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ravneet Bittu unveiled the “Vision Paper” for Ludhiana on Friday. Bittu said his priorities after winning the polls would be setting up an All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and an industrial park. He said that affordable and quality healthcare are the need of the times. Bittu tried to lure the industrialists, and promised change in 45 days of form 43 A payment method, getting it extended for at least 120 days. BJP Lok Sabha candidate Ravneet Bittu with other party leaders addressing mediapersons in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Bittu said that Ludhiana’s contribution in Punjab’s industrial production is 60%b and most of it is exported. But there was no dedicated exhibition or convention centre to display goods. He would propose a global exhibition and convention centre for trade fairs, so that people from other states and countries can see Ludhiana’s products.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He said that laying a metro network was another agenda to ease traffic and pollution in Ludhiana. Within six months, the feasibility survey of the metro would be done from Kohara to Mullanpur, he said. The BJP pick said that he would also focus on the cleaning of the Buddha Nullah and construction of elevated road from Tajpur to Habbowal.

Bittu said that food processing clusters to enhance income of farmers, setting up premier institutes like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of (IIM) for global education are some other issues he would lay emphasis on. He said that a working women hostel is necessary for their security and morale boost as well. An international cricket stadium with a sports centre will be opened in Ludhiana and it will have an all-weather swimming pool and other sports facilities for indoor games, the sitting MP added.

He said that international connectivity to the United Kingdom, Europe and North America will be started at the Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Airport at Halwara. Seeing

Bittu claimed that he asked 367 questions in the House, which are the highest in his three terms. I took part in 56 debates and my attendance was 90%, which is among the few top parliamentarians, the BJP nominee said.

Spent ₹41 crore from MPLAD funds

He said that he distributed ₹41 crore from MPLAD funds. Out of it, he spent ₹9.37 crore on open air gyms, ₹8.62 crore on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in villages, ₹11.9 crore on inter-locking tiles, sewerage and solar lights, ₹9.68 crore on construction of schools and dharamshalas, ₹1.25 crore on Covid-19-related medical equipment, among others.

Bittu said that ₹756 crore worth elevated roads were constructed during his time as an MP. A total of ₹84 crore was spent on PM Gram Sadak Yojana, he said.