Seven held for robbing Ludhiana factory unit

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 09, 2023 02:07 AM IST

The incident had been captured in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the Ludhiana factory unit ; videos showed sword and axe wielding robbers attacking the security guards

Police arrested seven persons four days after a gang of robbers allegedly made away with cash and material from a factory unit in Rajgarh village, Doraha. The teams also recovered a stolen truck, an auto, 40 excels and 77,000 from their possession.

The accused allegedly involved in robbing a Ludhiana factory unit in police custody. (HT Photo)
The accused, Vishal Singh, Inderjit Sharma, Dharminder Sahni, residents of Gobindgarh, Jugiana, Sanoj Tiwari of Focal Point, Lalit Kumar of Kanganwal, Raj Kumar of Koom Kalan and Vinod Kumar of Muslim Colony, Sherpur, were arrested from different locations.

Sharing details about the case, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Payal) Harsimrat Singh Chetra said a gang of armed robbers had targeted a factory unit, Milestone Gears, in Rajgarh on the intervening night of April 3 and April 4. The accused attacked the security guards at the factory, held them captive before robbing the unit.

The incident had been captured in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the unit. Videos showed sword and axe wielding robbers attacking the security guards.

Dharminder Sahni and Sanoj Tiwari are already facing trial in multiple cases including that of a June 2018 gang-rape. After availing bail, Dharminder began skipping court hearings and was declared a proclaimed offender.

gang police accused cash deputy superintendent of police material vinod kumar payal sword raj kumar lalit kumar sherpur focal point auto doraha
Sunday, April 09, 2023
