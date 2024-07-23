Seven arrested in separate cyber-crime cases in Panchkula

The Panchkula police claimed to have solved three cyber-crime cases with the arrest of seven persons. Two persons were also arrested for allegedly blackmailing a person after sending him obscene pictures. (Istock)

In the first case, Col Debasis Chaudhary (retd), 77, a resident of Sector 2, Panchkula, was duped of ₹10 lakh by some persons posing as bank employees and cops. The case was registered on July 15, 2024.

In this case, police have arrested four persons, identified as Vishnu, Sonu, Hemant Kumar and Sanjay Kumar, all hailing from Rajasthan.

Col Chaudhary (retd) had told the police that on June 20, he received a call from a person posing as a bank employee, who claimed that there was some issue with his credit card.

The caller asked him to lodge a police complaint and transferred the call. Here a man, posing as a cop, asked Chaudhary for his bank details. Soon after, the victim received a video call on WhatsApp, where another caller, posing as a cop from Bandra police station, interrogated him about his connections with a man arrested in a money laundering case.

The scammers also shared with him a fake letter from the enforcement directorate with his photograph and told him that an investigation was underway in connection with the case. He also threatened him and his wife of arrest and told him that the case was being transferred to the central bureau of investigation (CBI).

He then received a call from a person who posed as a CBI officer and told him to pay surety amount of ₹10 lakh with an assurance that it would be refunded within two days. To win his confidence, he even shared fake government documents.

Police have registered a case under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 338/ 336(3) (forgery) and 340 (using forged document) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused and taken accused Vishnu and Sanjay on five-day police remand while Sonu and Hemant Kumar were sent to judicial custody.

Retired official lost ₹9.10 lakh to fraudster posing as relative

In another case, Ram Kanwar Dalal of Sector 25, Panchkula, who is a retired government employee, told the police that on April 1, he had received a call from someone posing as his nephew from Australia. The caller told him that he had deposited ₹9.10 lakh in his account and asked him to pay the money to his friend who needs it for his mother’s treatment.

The caller then sent a receipt to Dalal on WhatsApp and told him that the money will be transferred in the next 24 hours. Dalal then got a call from another person posing as a friend of the nephew. The caller told him to transfer ₹4 lakh in a different account. The next day, the friend called, asking him to transfer ₹5.10 lakh. The complainant transferred the money only to find out later that he had been duped. A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the cyber crime, police station, Sector 12 Panchkula.

In this case, police arrested a man identified as Bobby, hailing from Rajasthan. The accused was produced before the court and sent to five-day police remand.

Two arrested for blackmail

Two accused have been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a person after sending him obscene pictures. The accused have been identified as Ankur Thakural and Timsy of Jalandhar. The duo was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody. Cyber police station in-charge inspector Lalit Kumar appealed to residents to immediately report cyber frauds on the number 1930.