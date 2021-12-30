Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Seven fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana
Seven fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

Seven fresh cases of Covid were reported from Ludhiana; no cases of Omicron have been detected in the district so far
Ludhiana reported seven fresh Covid cases, taking the all-time tally to 87,773. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana The district reported seven fresh cases of Covid on Wednesday according to the health department report. No cases of the Omicron variant have, however, been detected so far.

According to the reports, all seven cases of Covid are under the category of Influenza-like-Illness (ILI). The samples of all new patients have been sent to the lab for genome sequencing test.

The number of active patients in the district has also increased to 50, of which, 48 are in isolation, while two are undergoing treatment at private hospitals.

The new cases have brought the district’s overall tally to a total of 87,773. Of these, 85,606 patients have recovered, while 2,117 persons have so far died due to the disease.

