Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Seven held for beating, parading man naked in Sirsa

Seven held for beating, parading man naked in Sirsa

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 15, 2022 01:07 AM IST

Police said the accused had beaten Vishal, a resident of Sirsa and paraded him naked in the city on Tuesday night over some old dispute

Seven held for beating, parading man naked in Sirsa
Seven held for beating, parading man naked in Sirsa
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: Seven people were arrested on Wednesday on charges of thrashing and parading a 24-year-old man naked in Sirsa city over an old dispute, police said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sanju, Yash, Gagandeep, Kamal, Jashan, Karan and Vishal, all hailing from Sirsa district.

Sirsa deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sadhu Ram said the accused had beaten Vishal, a resident of Sirsa and paraded him naked in the city on Tuesday night over some old dispute.

“The accused made the video of the incident and the same went viral. We took cognizance of the matter and arrested seven persons for attempt to murder, sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 323(punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant sections of the IPC. Two more accused are absconding and search is on to nab them. The injured person is undergoing treatment at civil hospital, Sirsa,” the DSP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out