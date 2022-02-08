Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Seven held for gambling at Ludhiana’s Mohalla Peeru Banda, 85,000 recovered
Seven held for gambling at Ludhiana’s Mohalla Peeru Banda, 85,000 recovered

Police arrested seven people from a park in Mohalla Peeru Banda, Ludhiana, for gambling, recovering 85000; a case was registered under the Gambling Act
Seven people were arrested in Mohalla Peeru Banda, Ludhiana, for gambling. (HT File)
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 11:28 PM IST
ByHT Correpondent, Ludhiana

Police on Monday busted a gambling racket with the arrest of seven people and recovered 85,000 from their possession.

The accused, identified as Kamaljeet Singh of New Vishnupuri, Nirmal Singh of Manjeet Vihar, Bharat Kumar of New Kartar Nagar, Charanjeet Singh of Railway Colony, Navdeep Singh of Bhora village, Gagan Bhushan of Kamla Nagar and Rahul Sharma of Kundanpuri, were arrested during a raid in Mohalla Peeru Banda.

Assistant sub-inspector Jagjeet Singh, the investigating officer, said the police conducted the raid following a tip-off and made the arrests from a neighbourhood park.

An FIR under the Gambling Act has been registered.

