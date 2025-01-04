Several positions vacant in Ludhiana bus depot

The Ludhiana bus depot is grappling with a severe staff shortage, crippling the operations of its own fleet of around 300 state-owned buses. The sanctioned posts of a traffic manager, an auto-mechanical engineer, work manager, 30 inspectors and sub-inspectors and four station supervisors have been vacant for years, plummeting the quality of services offered to travellers. These vacancies have led to delays, poor-quality repairs and increased downtime for buses. Currently, five to six buses are often stay off the road waiting for maintenance at the Ludhiana workshop. (HT Photo)

A senior Punjab Roadways official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said these vacant posts are crucial for ensuring the smooth operation of public bus services. “Traffic manager oversees bus schedules, routes and traffic flow at the bus station. He ensures buses run on time and addresses operational issues. Additionally, he plays a vital role in managing safety regulations, accident investigations and coordinating emergency responses,” he said.

His absence makes managing accidents during smog, when bus accidents are more frequent, even more difficult. With limited coordination and safety oversight, delays and complications in accident management are inevitable, keeping the lives of the commuters at bay, the official added.

Similarly, the auto-mechanical engineer ensures the safety and efficiency of buses by overseeing repairs and maintenance of buses, diagnosing mechanical issues, and ensuring that all buses meet safety standards. This includes regular inspections, engine repairs and replacing faulty parts. The engineer also ensures that the buses are roadworthy and ready for daily operations to prevent breakdowns, improve service reliability and extend the lifespan of buses.

Meanwhile, the inspectors and sub-inspectors monitor daily operations and enforce safety standards by conducting regular inspections of buses in and around the premises of bus stand. The station supervisors are responsible for managing operations at the bus terminus, ensuring timely departures, and handling passenger queries.

Along with this, several grade-IV posts, such as mechanics, welders, washerman and cleaners are also vacant at workshop responsible for the repairing and maintenance of public buses, compounding the woes.

Transport minister Laljit Bhullar had on January 2 announced induction of new buses into the Punjab Roadways and the PRTC fleet. He also promised to fast-track the regularisation of outsourced and contractual employees, primarily drivers and conductors, within 15 days. There has been no word on filling of key vacant posts.

Despite several attempts, Punbus assistant divisional officer (ATO) Rajeev Dutta remained unavailable for comment.