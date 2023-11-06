Sewer woes irks Ludhiana’s Bahadur Ke village residents

Bahadur Ke village residents continue to grapple with the issue of overflowing sewers and poor road condition of their roads. Clogged sewerage making its way onto the road at Bahadhur ke road area in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Residents rue that their complaints about the clogged sewers has fallen on deaf ears for years,

One of the major concerns is the deteriorated thoroughfare from Manmohan Colony that heads towards the Noorwala road. Residents recall road re-carpeting work commencing years ago only to be halted with the chaneg of the state government.

Naresh Kumar, a resident of Bahadur ke village, lamented, “Some colonies in our area have poorly maintained roads, and sewerage water inundates them. Broken manhole covers are another major problem as it poses a severe risk of accidents.”

“I urge the authorities concerned to address our issues as residents are enduring numerous problems, including the persistent foul odour from the sewerage water,” he added.

Another resident, Pyare Lal, who has lived in the village for seven years, also expressed his concern about the longstanding problem. He appealed to the village sarpanch and other authorities to fix the overflowing sewers.

Gopal, another village resident, noted, “Many people dispose of their garbage in vacant plots near the main road of Bahadur Ke, leading to the accumulation of waste mixed with sewerage water. This stagnant sewerage water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies, exacerbating the problems.”

Navneet Kaur, the village sarpanch, meanwhile, said funding issues have affected the sewerage maintenance, adding, “I have submitted a written request to the area legislator and member of Parliament to allocate funds for the installation of new sewerage pipes in these colonies. The existing 8-inch pipes are prone to overflowing. We urgently appeal to the state government to provide the necessary funds for pending development work.”

