 Sex racket running under garb of spa busted in Panchkula - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sex racket running under garb of spa busted in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 31, 2024 09:50 AM IST

The racket was busted following a complaint by Rikki Dharmani, who owns a shop at Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5, Panchkula

Police have unearthed a prostitution racket being run under the garb of a spa centre in Panchkula’s Sector 5.

Following a raid, police rescued three women and arrested a man identified as Harish Arora. (HT File)
Following a raid, police rescued three women and arrested a man identified as Harish Arora. (HT File)

Following a raid, police rescued three women and arrested a man identified as Harish Arora.

The racket was busted following a complaint by Rikki Dharmani, who owns a shop at Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5. He had alleged that Arora was running a prostitution racket under the garb of a spa centre at his shop. Following the complaint, police sent a decoy customer and raided the premises once a deal was struck.

A case under relevant sections was registered at the Mansa Devi Complex police station. Arora was produced before a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sex racket running under garb of spa busted in Panchkula
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On