Sex racket running under garb of spa busted in Panchkula

Police have unearthed a prostitution racket being run under the garb of a spa centre in Panchkula’s Sector 5. Following a raid, police rescued three women and arrested a man identified as Harish Arora. (HT File)

Following a raid, police rescued three women and arrested a man identified as Harish Arora.

The racket was busted following a complaint by Rikki Dharmani, who owns a shop at Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5. He had alleged that Arora was running a prostitution racket under the garb of a spa centre at his shop. Following the complaint, police sent a decoy customer and raided the premises once a deal was struck.

A case under relevant sections was registered at the Mansa Devi Complex police station. Arora was produced before a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.