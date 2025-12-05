Sexual harassment allegations against assistant profs: Why no action yet? asks Haryana women’s panel

Renu Bhatia, chairperson of the Haryana state commission for women on Thursday visited Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU) and questioned the delay in action on the part police in the “sexual harassment” compliant against the three contractual assistant professors of the varsity. Chairperson of the Haryana state commission for women Renu Bhatia. (File)

The visits comes a day after the university suspended the professors, for allegedly making sexually inappropriate comments, hurling casteist remarks, besides resorting to sending vulgar text messages.

She also questioned the varsity over delay in action over the complaint filed by the girls. The girls, enrolled in the Bachelor of Arts course, had on September 27 filed a complaint with vice chancellor Ram Pal Saini besides forwarding the matter to the Prime Minister’s office, Union education minister, UGC chairman, SC/ST commission, women panel and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Talking to HT over phone, Bhatia said that she held separate meetings with CRSU authorities including vice-chancellor Ram Pal Saini and Jind superintendent of police (SP) Kuldeep Singh and additional SP Sonakshi Singh over the sexual harassment charges levelled by girl students.

“I shared some clues with the police and asked the SP to take action in this case. It is surprising that the first information report was not filed. I directed the police officials to cyber analyse the chat with a girl student and an accused assistant professor. If chats and complaints are in the public domain, what is needed to take action. If police fail to take action, these accused will join a job somewhere else and commit the same there,” she added.

In their complaint, they mentioned that one of the accused had been calling and texting them in night hours, the other hurling casteist remarks and the third one threatened them with action through his wife, a hostel warden.

The complainants also alleged that an accused said to them,“If you become deputy commissioner, who will polish our shoes.”

In a chat, one of the accused purportedly mounted pressure on a student for obscene chat. A girl student alleged that an assistant professor used to inquire about her clothes and even relationship status.

Jind superintendent of police (SP) Kuldeep Singh said that the police had taken proactive measures by forming a three-member probe team headed by additional superintendent of police Sonakshi Singh and the probe team visited the campus on Thursday.

“The probe team also spoke to the girl, whose alleged chat surfaced. The girl said that she has not filed any complaint anywhere. Her privacy is important for us and if she has not filed any complaint. How can the police lodge an FIR?. We are in regular touch with the internal complaint committee of the university and an FIR will be lodged if varsity’s and police’s probe teams find any evidence. So far no FIR was registered,” the SP added.

On being asked about Bhatia’s dissatisfaction with the police probe, SP said that they held a meeting with the women panel chief and told her that without any evidence or complainant they can’t register an FIR.