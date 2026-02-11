Sexual harassment allegations against college director: Hansi nursing college students to begin protest outside MLA’s residence today

(As many as 150 girl students are demanding migration to other colleges; they said that they were earlier assured by the BJP MLA of migration, but the promises have fallen flat) The girl students said that the promises made by Hansi MLA and other representatives have fallen flat and they have no choice except sitting on dharna outside the residence of Hansi MLA. (HT Photo for representation)

The girl students of a nursing college in Hansi have announced their sit-in protest from Wednesday outside the residence of Hansi BJP MLA Vinod Bhayana, accusing him of giving them a false promise of migration to other colleges in the state. Nearly 150 girl students out of 250 have applied for their migration to other nursing colleges.

Earlier on December 31 last year, the girl students ended their six-day protest after they were informed of the arrest of the college director in sexual harassment case by Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana, Narnaund MLA Jassi Petwar and farmer leader Suresh Koth. The students said that MLA Bhayana had assured them that their demand of migration will be accepted and if they were not migrated, they can sit in protest outside his residence.

“The police had arrested the director of the nursing college in sexual harassment case and the SC/ST Act has been added in the FIR. We informed the girls that it is impossible to migrate all of them to the same college and they can’t choose the college of their choice in the migration process. The migration process will be done on the basis of their academic performance,” the Hansi MLA said while assuring the girls in the presence of media and administration when their protest was called-off.

The girl students said that the promises made by Hansi MLA and other representatives have fallen flat and they have no choice except sitting on dharna outside the residence of Hansi MLA, who made commitments on the behalf of the state government.